(LEAD) (CES) SK chief cancels attendance at CES after secretary tests positive for COVID-19

By Kim Seung-yeon

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will not be attending CES 2023 in person after one of the secretaries accompanying him on the trip tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Thursday.

Chey was set to appear in person for the first time and as the only chief of a South Korean conglomerate on the first day of the four-day tech show earlier in the day.

Chey took a COVID-19 diagnostic test after the secretary showed suspected COVID-19 symptoms like fever. The secretary was later confirmed positive.

Chey tested negative but canceled some business meetings that had been scheduled earlier and had the meetings online, SK said.

"Chairman Chey won't be visiting the booth tomorrow either, and he will be handling the rest of his schedule in the same manner," Yoon Yong-chul, head of SK Group's communications office, said in a message to reporters.



This file photo shows SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won on Nov. 3, 2022. (Yonhap)

