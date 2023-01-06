(LEAD) (CES) SK chief cancels attendance at CES after secretary tests positive for COVID-19
(ATTN: UPDATES details; CHANGES headline, lead)
By Kim Seung-yeon
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5 (Yonhap) -- SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will not be attending CES 2023 in person after one of the secretaries accompanying him on the trip tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Thursday.
Chey was set to appear in person for the first time and as the only chief of a South Korean conglomerate on the first day of the four-day tech show earlier in the day.
Chey took a COVID-19 diagnostic test after the secretary showed suspected COVID-19 symptoms like fever. The secretary was later confirmed positive.
Chey tested negative but canceled some business meetings that had been scheduled earlier and had the meetings online, SK said.
"Chairman Chey won't be visiting the booth tomorrow either, and he will be handling the rest of his schedule in the same manner," Yoon Yong-chul, head of SK Group's communications office, said in a message to reporters.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(LEAD) Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
(LEAD) Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
Fireballer left off World Baseball Classic team due to bullying history
-
Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(LEAD) Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
Chinese escapee from quarantine facility nabbed in Seoul