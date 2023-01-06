Nat'l Assembly passes motion to extend parliamentary probe into Itaewon tragedy
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly on Friday passed a motion to extend the parliamentary investigation into the Itaewon crowd crush by 10 days following criticism the probe has been delayed due to its handling of the state budget plan for this year.
The passage came a day after the ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) reached an agreement on the plan.
The 45-day investigation into the Oct. 29 tragedy, which killed 159 people, was scheduled to end Saturday but is now extended until Jan. 17.
The special committee for the investigation will now be able to hold additional hearings next week, following two hearings conducted this week.
"I ask the committee to try its best to thoroughly uncover the truth of the Yongsan Itaewon tragedy and come up with measures to prevent similar accidents from happening during the extended time," Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo said.

