S. Korea reports first ASF case in about 2 months

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported its first African swine fever (ASF) case in about two months, officials said Friday, sparking concerns about the spread of the fatal animal disease in the country.

The latest ASF case was found in Pocheon in Gyeonggi Province, 46 kilometers northeast of Seoul, the provincial government said.

Officials plan to cull around 8,000 pigs that were being raised at the farm in a preventive measure. It was the first time an ASF case was reported in Pocheon.

The number of pigs being raised within a 10-kilometer radius of the farm was estimated at 101,000, officials added.

Authorities issued a 24-hour standstill order for pig farms in 10 areas in northern Gyeonggi Province, along with Incheon.

ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs. There is currently no vaccine or cure for the disease.

South Korea reported its first ASF case from a farm in September. The previous case was reported in Cheorwon, about 71 kilometers northeast of Seoul, in November.



