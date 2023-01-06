SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

------------

(4th LD) N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official

SEOUL -- A North Korean drone briefly entered a 3.7-kilometer-radius no-fly zone around the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul last month, a military official belatedly confirmed Thursday, reversing the defense authorities' announcement that there was no such incident.

The drone was among the five unmanned aerial vehicles that the North sent across the Military Demarcation Line separating the two Koreas on Dec. 26. The South Korean military failed to shoot them down, raising questions over its air defense posture.



------------

(LEAD) Yoon's office considers suspending 2018 inter-Korean summit agreement

SEOUL -- The office of President Yoon Suk Yeol is considering suspending a 2018 inter-Korean summit agreement if North Korea violates the South's territory again, officials said Thursday.

The Pyongyang Joint Declaration was signed by then President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after their September 2018 summit in Pyongyang.



------------

(2nd LD) Yoon says S. Korea should consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered aides to consider suspending a 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement if North Korea violates the South's territory again, an official said Wednesday.

Yoon's remark came after five North Korean drones infiltrated South Korean airspace last week, raising serious questions about South Korea's readiness posture.



------------

(LEAD) (News Focus) Fate of inter-Korean military accord hangs in balance amid Pyongyang's recalcitrance

SEOUL -- The fate of the 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement grew murkier Wednesday, as North Korea's repeated violations, including recent drone infiltrations, have driven South Korea to publicly raise the possibility of its suspension.

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered his aides to consider its suspension should Pyongyang violate the South's territory again, his senior press secretary, Kim Eun-hye, said, in a clear warning that the agreement could recede into history depending on the North's course of action.



------------

S. Korea OKs 5.52 bln won worth of private humanitarian aid to N.K. in 2022

SEOUL -- South Korea approved a total of 5.52 billion won (US$4.32 million) worth of private humanitarian aid deliveries to North Korea last year, the unification ministry said Tuesday.

The government gave the green light to 12 cases of humanitarian aid deliveries by civic groups to the North for the whole of 2022, including a shipment of goods worth 300 million won in December, according to the ministry.

(END)