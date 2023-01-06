SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.

(LEAD) N. Korea holds mass rally to drum up support for 2023 policy goals

SEOUL -- North Korea held a mass rally in Pyongyang earlier this week to call for the thorough implementations of policy goals laid out during a major ruling party meeting late last year, its state media said Friday.

Some 100,000 workers, students and members of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) took part in the event at the May Day Stadium in the capital Thursday, vowing to carry out the decisions made during the WPK's plenary meeting held from Dec. 26-31, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



(LEAD) N. Korean leader visits late father's mausoleum

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the mausoleum of his late grandfather and father in his first reported public activity this year, according to Pyongyang's state media Monday.

Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of state founder and his grandfather, Kim Il-sung, and his father, Kim Jong-il, are enshrined, on the occasion of the start of the new year, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

