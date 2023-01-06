Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Jan. 2 -- S. Korea's military establishes new nuke, WMD response division amid N.K. threats

3 -- S. Korea, U.S. not discussing joint nuclear exercises: White House

4 -- Yoon says S. Korea should consider suspending 2018 tension reduction deal

5 -- N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official

S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged

Yoon's office considers suspending 2018 inter-Korean summit agreement

6 -- N. Korea holds mass rally to drum up support for 2023 policy goals

