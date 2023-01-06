KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,000 UP 2,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,050 DN 300
KIA CORP. 61,500 UP 400
Mobis 214,000 UP 7,000
Hanchem 185,000 UP 3,000
S-1 57,000 DN 200
KEPCO 19,500 DN 300
SamsungSecu 33,550 UP 150
HANWHA AEROSPACE 67,000 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 7,520 UP 80
DB INSURANCE 67,300 UP 2,800
NHIS 9,150 UP 160
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,580 UP 110
SKC 91,100 UP 3,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 586,000 UP 3,000
DongwonInd 47,950 DN 1,550
POSCO Holdings 286,000 UP 7,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,750 UP 60
SLCORP 24,800 UP 1,600
Yuhan 54,700 DN 100
KPIC 165,000 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 16,500 0
LS 65,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES104000 DN2000
LotteChilsung 166,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 159,500 UP 500
AmoreG 35,200 UP 150
SamsungElec 59,000 UP 800
GC Corp 126,500 0
KCC 207,500 0
SKBP 70,900 UP 900
KorZinc 522,000 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,500 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 204,000 UP 8,500
Kogas 31,650 UP 150
KSOE 74,000 UP 600
SamsungHvyInd 5,000 UP 65
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 UP 1,300
MS IND 14,800 UP 200
OCI 79,100 UP 300
