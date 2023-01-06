SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DAEWOONG PHARM 152,000 UP 2,000

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,050 DN 300

KIA CORP. 61,500 UP 400

Mobis 214,000 UP 7,000

Hanchem 185,000 UP 3,000

S-1 57,000 DN 200

KEPCO 19,500 DN 300

SamsungSecu 33,550 UP 150

HANWHA AEROSPACE 67,000 UP 200

KG DONGBU STL 7,520 UP 80

DB INSURANCE 67,300 UP 2,800

NHIS 9,150 UP 160

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,580 UP 110

SKC 91,100 UP 3,100

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 586,000 UP 3,000

DongwonInd 47,950 DN 1,550

POSCO Holdings 286,000 UP 7,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,750 UP 60

SLCORP 24,800 UP 1,600

Yuhan 54,700 DN 100

KPIC 165,000 DN 1,500

GCH Corp 16,500 0

LS 65,000 UP 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES104000 DN2000

LotteChilsung 166,000 DN 1,500

HyundaiMtr 159,500 UP 500

AmoreG 35,200 UP 150

SamsungElec 59,000 UP 800

GC Corp 126,500 0

KCC 207,500 0

SKBP 70,900 UP 900

KorZinc 522,000 UP 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,500 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 204,000 UP 8,500

Kogas 31,650 UP 150

KSOE 74,000 UP 600

SamsungHvyInd 5,000 UP 65

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 UP 1,300

MS IND 14,800 UP 200

OCI 79,100 UP 300

