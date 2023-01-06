KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HyundaiMipoDock 73,600 DN 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 128,000 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 33,150 UP 400
LS ELECTRIC 49,500 0
S-Oil 78,300 UP 700
LG Innotek 272,000 UP 8,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,500 UP 5,000
HMM 19,900 UP 350
HYUNDAI WIA 51,300 UP 1,000
Daewoong 19,200 UP 150
TaekwangInd 716,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 5,500 UP 50
KAL 23,150 DN 100
LG Corp. 76,800 UP 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 188,500 UP 5,000
SK hynix 83,100 UP 1,700
Youngpoong 610,000 0
HyundaiEng&Const 37,600 UP 1,900
CUCKOO HOMESYS 28,200 DN 500
Hanwha 25,550 UP 250
ZINUS 38,100 UP 2,400
Meritz Insurance 45,600 DN 1,150
HITEJINRO 24,250 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 88,700 DN 600
DOOSAN 83,900 UP 4,600
DL 58,700 UP 700
Boryung 9,050 DN 30
LOTTE Fine Chem 53,500 DN 1,300
DWS 38,900 UP 50
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,350 UP 700
Shinsegae 226,500 DN 3,500
DWEC 4,490 UP 370
Nongshim 336,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 43,750 UP 700
Hyosung 66,500 UP 1,400
GS E&C 23,150 UP 1,800
LOTTE 30,600 UP 550
GS Retail 27,100 DN 250
Ottogi 450,500 DN 2,500
MERITZ SECU 5,790 DN 170
(MORE)
-
