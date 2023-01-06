KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HtlShilla 84,700 DN 300
Hanmi Science 30,650 0
SamsungElecMech 143,500 DN 1,500
Hanssem 44,350 DN 50
F&F 126,000 DN 9,500
SKTelecom 47,600 UP 500
HyundaiElev 28,450 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 124,000 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,150 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 2,735 DN 25
Hanon Systems 8,700 UP 420
SK 186,500 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 20,250 DN 1,000
Handsome 25,850 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 54,600 UP 1,900
Asiana Airlines 13,500 DN 100
COWAY 55,100 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,200 UP 300
IBK 10,200 UP 200
DONGSUH 18,750 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 340,000 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,150 UP 150
POONGSAN 31,950 UP 650
KBFinancialGroup 56,700 UP 2,800
Hansae 14,850 UP 150
Youngone Corp 43,100 DN 250
CSWIND 63,200 0
GKL 18,900 DN 350
KOLON IND 42,700 UP 1,250
HanmiPharm 264,500 DN 3,000
SD Biosensor 30,650 UP 300
Meritz Financial 37,600 DN 1,600
BNK Financial Group 6,790 UP 70
emart 101,500 0
SK Innovation 150,500 UP 2,500
DSME 17,950 UP 50
HDSINFRA 7,140 DN 70
KEPCO KPS 32,350 0
LG H&H 726,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 594,000 UP 13,000
(MORE)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(LEAD) Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
(LEAD) Ex-President Lee says sorry for causing concern to people upon return home following pardon
-
Fireballer left off World Baseball Classic team due to bullying history
-
Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(LEAD) Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
Chinese escapee from quarantine facility nabbed in Seoul