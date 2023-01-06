Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:44 January 06, 2023

HtlShilla 84,700 DN 300
Hanmi Science 30,650 0
SamsungElecMech 143,500 DN 1,500
Hanssem 44,350 DN 50
F&F 126,000 DN 9,500
SKTelecom 47,600 UP 500
HyundaiElev 28,450 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 124,000 UP 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,150 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 2,735 DN 25
Hanon Systems 8,700 UP 420
SK 186,500 DN 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 20,250 DN 1,000
Handsome 25,850 0
ILJIN MATERIALS 54,600 UP 1,900
Asiana Airlines 13,500 DN 100
COWAY 55,100 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 94,200 UP 300
IBK 10,200 UP 200
DONGSUH 18,750 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 340,000 UP 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,150 UP 150
POONGSAN 31,950 UP 650
KBFinancialGroup 56,700 UP 2,800
Hansae 14,850 UP 150
Youngone Corp 43,100 DN 250
CSWIND 63,200 0
GKL 18,900 DN 350
KOLON IND 42,700 UP 1,250
HanmiPharm 264,500 DN 3,000
SD Biosensor 30,650 UP 300
Meritz Financial 37,600 DN 1,600
BNK Financial Group 6,790 UP 70
emart 101,500 0
SK Innovation 150,500 UP 2,500
DSME 17,950 UP 50
HDSINFRA 7,140 DN 70
KEPCO KPS 32,350 0
LG H&H 726,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 594,000 UP 13,000
(MORE)

