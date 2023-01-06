HtlShilla 84,700 DN 300

Hanmi Science 30,650 0

SamsungElecMech 143,500 DN 1,500

Hanssem 44,350 DN 50

F&F 126,000 DN 9,500

SKTelecom 47,600 UP 500

HyundaiElev 28,450 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 124,000 UP 3,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 44,150 UP 200

KUMHOTIRE 2,735 DN 25

Hanon Systems 8,700 UP 420

SK 186,500 DN 1,000

ShinpoongPharm 20,250 DN 1,000

Handsome 25,850 0

ILJIN MATERIALS 54,600 UP 1,900

Asiana Airlines 13,500 DN 100

COWAY 55,100 UP 200

LOTTE SHOPPING 94,200 UP 300

IBK 10,200 UP 200

DONGSUH 18,750 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 340,000 UP 2,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,150 UP 150

POONGSAN 31,950 UP 650

KBFinancialGroup 56,700 UP 2,800

Hansae 14,850 UP 150

Youngone Corp 43,100 DN 250

CSWIND 63,200 0

GKL 18,900 DN 350

KOLON IND 42,700 UP 1,250

HanmiPharm 264,500 DN 3,000

SD Biosensor 30,650 UP 300

Meritz Financial 37,600 DN 1,600

BNK Financial Group 6,790 UP 70

emart 101,500 0

SK Innovation 150,500 UP 2,500

DSME 17,950 UP 50

HDSINFRA 7,140 DN 70

KEPCO KPS 32,350 0

LG H&H 726,000 DN 4,000

LGCHEM 594,000 UP 13,000

(MORE)