KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO E&C 59,200 UP 2,800
ShinhanGroup 40,600 UP 1,150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,500 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,100 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 90,700 UP 800
Celltrion 163,500 UP 500
TKG Huchems 19,300 UP 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,400 UP 100
KIH 57,700 UP 600
SamsungEng 23,600 UP 700
SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,440 UP 250
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 22,100 UP 150
LOTTE CONF 114,000 DN 500
KT 33,950 UP 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24950 DN50
LOTTE TOUR 14,150 DN 400
LG Uplus 11,100 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,400 UP 1,400
KT&G 89,500 UP 1,800
Doosan Enerbility 15,500 UP 350
Doosanfc 30,100 UP 800
LG Display 13,250 UP 250
Kangwonland 23,300 DN 250
NAVER 185,000 DN 1,000
Kakao 57,200 DN 500
NCsoft 428,000 DN 4,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 59,700 UP 200
COSMAX 70,800 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 92,600 UP 2,200
GS 42,050 UP 250
LIG Nex1 77,500 DN 300
Fila Holdings 33,050 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,000 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,800 UP 1,850
HANWHA LIFE 2,845 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 137,500 0
FOOSUNG 11,000 UP 350
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY314 00 UP600
