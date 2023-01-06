KEPCO E&C 59,200 UP 2,800

ShinhanGroup 40,600 UP 1,150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 52,500 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,100 UP 300

LGELECTRONICS 90,700 UP 800

Celltrion 163,500 UP 500

TKG Huchems 19,300 UP 200

HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,400 UP 100

KIH 57,700 UP 600

SamsungEng 23,600 UP 700

SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 UP 1,000

PanOcean 5,440 UP 250

SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 UP 350

CheilWorldwide 22,100 UP 150

LOTTE CONF 114,000 DN 500

KT 33,950 UP 200

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24950 DN50

LOTTE TOUR 14,150 DN 400

LG Uplus 11,100 UP 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,400 UP 1,400

KT&G 89,500 UP 1,800

Doosan Enerbility 15,500 UP 350

Doosanfc 30,100 UP 800

LG Display 13,250 UP 250

Kangwonland 23,300 DN 250

NAVER 185,000 DN 1,000

Kakao 57,200 DN 500

NCsoft 428,000 DN 4,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 59,700 UP 200

COSMAX 70,800 DN 1,000

KIWOOM 92,600 UP 2,200

GS 42,050 UP 250

LIG Nex1 77,500 DN 300

Fila Holdings 33,050 DN 400

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,000 UP 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 48,800 UP 1,850

HANWHA LIFE 2,845 DN 45

AMOREPACIFIC 137,500 0

FOOSUNG 11,000 UP 350

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY314 00 UP600

(MORE)