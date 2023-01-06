KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLMAR KOREA 40,700 DN 700
PIAM 28,250 UP 400
HANJINKAL 35,750 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 81,400 UP 1,400
DoubleUGames 45,100 DN 850
HL MANDO 42,650 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 808,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 33,200 UP 150
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,180 UP 170
Netmarble 51,700 DN 400
KRAFTON 165,500 0
HD HYUNDAI 56,000 UP 500
ORION 120,500 DN 1,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,100 UP 250
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,600 UP 150
BGF Retail 191,500 DN 500
SKCHEM 75,600 UP 500
DB HiTek 42,000 UP 2,550
CJ 80,800 DN 400
LX INT 32,700 UP 950
DongkukStlMill 11,700 UP 450
TaihanElecWire 1,515 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 30,200 UP 650
Daesang 20,950 0
SKNetworks 3,770 DN 5
ORION Holdings 15,250 UP 50
HDC-OP 10,500 UP 350
HYOSUNG TNC 330,500 DN 3,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 339,500 UP 4,500
HANILCMT 10,800 0
SKBS 75,600 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,450 UP 50
KakaoBank 27,200 DN 100
HYBE 168,000 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 57,500 UP 1,400
LG Energy Solution 444,000 UP 10,500
DL E&C 36,050 UP 2,200
kakaopay 62,600 UP 200
K Car 12,150 UP 550
SKSQUARE 34,050 UP 650
(END)
