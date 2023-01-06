LG Electronics Q4 operating profit down 91.2 pct to 65.5 bln won

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday estimated its fourth-quarter operating earnings at 65.5 billion won (US$51.6 million), down 91.2 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue increased 5.2 percent to 21.85 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit was 79.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.

