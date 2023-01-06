LG Electronics 2022 operating profit down 12.6 pct to 3.54 tln won
All News 16:05 January 06, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday estimated its 2022 operating earnings at 3.54 trillion won (US$2.8 billion), down 12.6 percent from a year earlier.
Annual sales increased 12.9 percent to 83.46 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(LEAD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
Most Saved
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
Fireballer left off World Baseball Classic team due to bullying history
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(LEAD) Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
Chinese escapee from quarantine facility nabbed in Seoul