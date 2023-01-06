LG Electronics 2022 operating profit down 12.6 pct to 3.54 tln won

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday estimated its 2022 operating earnings at 3.54 trillion won (US$2.8 billion), down 12.6 percent from a year earlier.

Annual sales increased 12.9 percent to 83.46 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The company will release its final earnings report later.

