LG Electronics 2022 operating profit down 12.6 pct to 3.54 tln won

All News 16:05 January 06, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday estimated its 2022 operating earnings at 3.54 trillion won (US$2.8 billion), down 12.6 percent from a year earlier.

Annual sales increased 12.9 percent to 83.46 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
