PM orders emergency measures to cut emissions against ultrafine dust
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday instructed relevant authorities to take emergency measures to cope with ultrafine dust plaguing the nation.
"With the environment minister taking the lead, ministries and local governments should thoroughly implement emergency reduction measures in accordance with the current high-concentration ultrafine dust measures," Han said in a statement.
Han also ordered relevant ministries to reduce emissions by coal-fired power plants and other facilities, the statement said.
The instruction came as the ultrafine dust advisory was issued in South Gyeongsang, North Chungcheong, North Jolla and Gyeonggi Provinces earlier in the day.
The advisory is issued when the hourly average concentration of PM 2.5 -- particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter -- stay above 75 micrograms per cubic meter for over two hours.
