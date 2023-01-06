Reigning K League 1 MVP Lee Chung-yong signs 2-yr extension with Ulsan

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- The reigning South Korean football MVP Lee Chung-yong has signed a two-year extension with Ulsan Hyundai FC, the team that he captained to the championship last year.

Ulsan announced Friday that Lee will stay on through 2024, his age-36 season. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Ulsan Hyundai FC captain Lee Chung-yong poses in his uniform after signing a two-year extension with the K League 1 club, in this photo provided by Ulsan on Jan. 6, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A former Premier Leaguer who also spent time in Germany, Lee first signed with Ulsan in March 2020. In his first season with Ulsan, he led the team to their second Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League title. Then in 2022, with Lee thriving as a stabilizing force in midfield, Ulsan won their first K League 1 title in 17 years.

Though Lee only scored three times for Ulsan last year, he was voted the K League 1 MVP for his leadership.

"I've never once thought about leaving people who welcomed me so warmly three years ago and who have continued to support me," Lee said. "It's not just a new contract that I signed. I've made a promise with our supporters. I will be playing my best in our blue uniform."

Lee made his club debut with another K League 1 outfit, FC Seoul, in 2006. He signed with Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League in 2009 and spent parts of six seasons there.

Lee went on to play for another Premier League team, Crystal Palace, from 2015 to 2018. After two seasons with the second-tier German club VfL Bochum, Lee returned to South Korea with Ulsan.



