S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 6, 2023
All News 16:39 January 06, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.607 3.649 -4.2
2-year TB 3.701 3.691 +1.0
3-year TB 3.681 3.644 +3.7
10-year TB 3.573 3.571 +0.2
2-year MSB 3.696 3.675 +2.1
3-year CB (AA-) 5.062 5.060 +0.2
91-day CD 3.920 3.960 -4.0
(END)
