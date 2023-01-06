5-yr term demanded for lawmaker over alleged embezzlement of donations for sex slavery victims
SEOUL, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Friday demanded a five-year prison term for independent Rep. Youn Mee-hyang on charges of embezzling funds donated to help support women who were forced into wartime sexual slavery by Japan during World War II.
Youn was accused of collecting hundreds of millions of won in donations to her private bank accounts and spent some of them for personal use, including living expenses, while heading a major civic group for wartime sexual slavery victims, the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery.
Youn led the group between 2005-20 before winning a parliamentary seat on the Democratic Party's (DP) ticket in 2020. The DP expelled Youn in 2021, and she has since been an independent.
Prosecutors have pressed charges of violating the subsidy management act and the donation collection act as well as embezzlement.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea successfully conducts test flight of solid-fuel space vehicle: defense ministry
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
Fireballer left off World Baseball Classic team due to bullying history
-
(LEAD) Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
(4th LD) N. Korean drone penetrated no-fly zone around S. Korea's presidential office: official