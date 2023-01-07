(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea logs record high exports, largest ever trade deficit in 2022
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
Fireballer left off World Baseball Classic team due to bullying history
-
(LEAD) Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
S. Korea seeks to achieve supersonic speeds of homegrown KF-21 fighter this month: sources