Saturday's weather forecast

January 07, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 04/00 Cloudy 30

Incheon 03/01 Sunny 30

Suwon 03/00 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 05/01 Snow 20

Daejeon 06/00 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 03/-3 Snow 40

Gangneung 09/02 Sunny 20

Jeonju 06/01 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 08/02 Sunny 0

Jeju 10/07 Cloudy 20

Daegu 07/01 Cloudy 0

Busan 10/04 Sunny 0

