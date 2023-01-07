Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 07, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 07 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 04/00 Cloudy 30
Incheon 03/01 Sunny 30
Suwon 03/00 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 05/01 Snow 20
Daejeon 06/00 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 03/-3 Snow 40
Gangneung 09/02 Sunny 20
Jeonju 06/01 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 08/02 Sunny 0
Jeju 10/07 Cloudy 20
Daegu 07/01 Cloudy 0
Busan 10/04 Sunny 0
(END)
