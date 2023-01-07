(CES) SK chief makes surprise appearance at CES

By Kim Seung-yeon

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6 (Yonhap) -- SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won appeared at CES on Friday, reversing the earlier announcement that he was canceling his visit to the tech show after one of his aides tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first time Chey has visited the four-day exhibition in person. He is also the only chief among those of the South Korean conglomerates participating in CES to be attending the show.

"Being here for the first time, I could see various new technologies that I have heard so much about," Chey told reporters.

SK, South Korea's second-largest conglomerate, was among the several South Korean companies, including Samsung and LG, that have joined the show to promote their latest technologies and gadgets.

SK, the energy-to-telecom enterprise, has put its focus on carbon reduction and sustainability at its largest-ever CES pavilion, touting dozens of technologies in sectors ranging from electric vehicle batteries and urban air mobility to renewable energy and sustainable food.

"How we are going to cut carbon emissions and overcome the issue from a technological point of view are the topics that we're studying. I thank the staff for coming up with the various exhibits and hope that many people will show interest in them," the chief said.

After touring the SK booth, he visited SK's food truck outside the main exhibition hall to savor Korean desserts and other food items made with animal-free proteins developed by companies that are invested in by SK.

Chey's appearance was unexpected as SK previously announced he had canceled his entire schedule at the tech show after one of his secretaries accompanying him on the trip tested positive for COVID-19.

Chey tested negative for the coronavirus in a self-administered test, SK said earlier.



SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won (C) examines a pair of Zero Glasses while touring the SK booth at CES in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2023, in this photo provided by SK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

