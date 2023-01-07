Fine dust level soars to worst this winter
SEOUL, Jan. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's air quality reached the worst level this winter Saturday due to high levels of fine dust and yellow dust, according to weather authorities.
As of 10 a.m., the daily average concentration of ultrafine dust particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, known as PM2.5, was 86 micrograms per cubic meter, while that of fine dust known as PM10 was 143 micrograms per cubic meter across the country, according to Air Korea run by the environment ministry.
The figures were much higher than the yearly average concentration of ultrafine and fine dust of 18 and 36 micrograms per cubic meter, respectively, in 2021.
The weather authorities have issued an ultrafine dust advisory in all areas except for the southern resort island of Jeju, and a fine dust advisory in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, the central Chungcheong provinces, and the South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, a yellow dust warning has been in effect in South Chungcheong Province, the Jeolla provinces, the southwestern city of Gwangju and Jeju Island.
On Sunday, the fine dust level is also expected to be "bad" across most parts of the nation, including the greater Seoul area and the eastern Gangwon Province.
The Korea Meteorological Administration categorizes concentrations of fine dust between 81 and 150 micrograms as "bad" and more than 151 as "very bad."
Authorities advise people to refrain from leaving their homes on such days and wear a face mask if they have to go outside.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
U.S. command believes leader Kim has not imagined nuclear-free N. Korea: civic group
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
K-pop star IU in relationship with actor Lee Jong-suk
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea logs record high exports, largest ever trade deficit in 2022
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight
-
Yoon to decide whether to punish military for drone failure after inspection
-
(CES) (Yonhap Interview) U.S. solid-state battery developer says SK's plant possible site for mass production of its cells
-
(LEAD) Third KF-21 fighter prototype succeeds in maiden flight