Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 January 08, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/-4 Cloudy 20
Incheon 05/-3 Cloudy 20
Suwon 06/-5 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 07/-4 Sunny 20
Daejeon 08/-4 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 03/-8 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 11/-1 Sunny 0
Jeonju 09/-3 Sunny 0
Gwangju 10/-2 Sunny 0
Jeju 14/05 Sunny 0
Daegu 09/-4 Cloudy 0
Busan 11/01 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ruling party lawmakers table bills on preventing gov't data rigging
-
Moon says preceding gov't established anti-drone system
Most Saved
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Fine dust level soars to worst this winter
-
From WBC to Asian Games, no shortage of int'l sports competitions for S. Korea in 2023
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
Fine dust level soars to worst this winter
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) Ice fishing festival begins in Hwacheon