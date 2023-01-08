Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

January 08, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/-4 Cloudy 20

Incheon 05/-3 Cloudy 20

Suwon 06/-5 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 07/-4 Sunny 20

Daejeon 08/-4 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 03/-8 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 11/-1 Sunny 0

Jeonju 09/-3 Sunny 0

Gwangju 10/-2 Sunny 0

Jeju 14/05 Sunny 0

Daegu 09/-4 Cloudy 0

Busan 11/01 Sunny 0

