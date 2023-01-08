BTS wins top prize at Golden Disc Awards for 6th consecutive year

SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- BTS, a South Korean boy band, has won the top prize in the album category at an annual K-pop awards with its anthology album "Proof."

BTS took home Album of the Year, Best Album and TikTok Golden Disc Popularity awards at the 37th Golden Disc Awards ceremony held in Bangkok on Saturday.

Its member J-hope, who debuted his solo album "Jack in the Box" in July, separately grabbed the Thai Fans Support With Baoji award.

BTS wrapped up the first chapter of its nine-year career in 2022 as its seven members unveiled plans to fulfill their mandatory military service in the coming years. Jin, its oldest member, began his active duty last month.

Girl group IVE won the Rookie Artist of the Year and its hit song "Love Dive" took the trophy for the Digital Song of the Year.

Seo Hyun-joo, vice president of Starship Entertainment, was recognized as the Best Producer of the Year for her role in debuting the K-pop sensation.

Singer-rapper Psy, who released his ninth full-length album, "Psy 9th," was honored as the Artist of the Year.



