NK media silent on leader Kim's birthday
SEOUL, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state-controlled media made no mention of leader Kim Jong-un's birthday Sunday.
Pyongyang's main propaganda news outlets, including the Korean Central News Agency and the Rodong Sinmun, remained silent as Kim turned 39 on the day.
Since taking the helm of the reclusive regime shortly after the death of his father Kim Jong-il in 2011, Kim Jong-un has been praised by the Rodong Simun, an organ of the powerful ruling Workers' Party, describing him as a "symbol" of North Korea's strength and guardian of the nation.
The North officially commemorates the birthdays of the leader's late grandfather, Kim Il-sung, and his father called the Day of the Sun and the Day of the Shining Star, respectively.
But it has not designated the sitting leader's birthday as a formal anniversary.
(END)
