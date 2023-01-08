Minor fire breaks out at Taean coal power plant; no casualties reported
TAEAN, South Korea, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- A fire broke out at a coal power plant in the southwestern city of Taean on Sunday, with no casualties reported, fire authorities said.
They received a 119 emergency call at 8:46 a.m., reporting that flames had risen from the 380-megawatt thermal plant in Taean, 109 kilometers south of Seoul, and there was the sound of an explosion.
Firefighters were soon dispatched to the site and put out the fire at 11:32 a.m., according to the authorities.
No deaths or injuries have been reported, as a dozen employees in nearby areas were quickly evacuated from the site, they said.
Officials at the Korea Western Power Co., which operates the plant, presumed the fire broke out in the upper part of the integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) system built in 2016.
Police and fire authorities are looking into the exact cause of the fire.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(LEAD) Defense ministry warns any North Korean nuclear use attempt would result in Kim regime's end
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ruling party lawmakers table bills on preventing gov't data rigging
-
Moon says preceding gov't established anti-drone system
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Fine dust level soars to worst this winter
-
From WBC to Asian Games, no shortage of int'l sports competitions for S. Korea in 2023
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
Fine dust level soars to worst this winter
-
(LEAD) Ice fishing festival begins in Hwacheon
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.