Pirates' 1B Choi Ji-man 'hungry' for opportunity to play for S. Korea

INCHEON, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- With his status for an upcoming international tournament in limbo following elbow surgery, South Korean major league first baseman Choi Ji-man said Sunday he is "hungry" for a chance to represent the country.

Choi, who was traded by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Pittsburgh Pirates in November, traveled to the United States on Sunday to continue his preparation for the new season. Before the start of the 2023 campaign, however, Choi is also hoping he will get to play for South Korea at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) in March. He will need the final go-ahead sign from his new club.



Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Choi Ji-man speaks with reporters at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I didn't get to play at the Olympics or the WBC in the past, so I am really hungry for an opportunity like this. It's been 13 years since I last played with Korean players," Choi told reporters at Incheon International Airport, just west of Seoul. "The Pirates will send a trainer and a physician to check on my health. I've been telling the Pirates that I really want to play at the WBC. They said they want to first see where I am physically."

Choi underwent surgery to remove a bone chip in his right elbow on Nov. 23, less than two weeks after the trade. Choi's agency said at the time the player would need eight to 12 weeks of rehab.

Despite Choi's health concerns, South Korea still put him on its 30-man roster for the WBC last Wednesday. South Korea's first game is March 9 against Australia in Tokyo. If he is good to go, Choi will likely be South Korea's primary first baseman. The 31-year-old will offer some pop, and strong on-base skills at the plate and solid defense on the field.

For the WBC, teams can make roster changes until the Feb. 7 deadline for medical reasons.



Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Choi Ji-man (R) signs an autograph for a fan at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Jan. 3, 2023. (Yonhap)

Choi, 31, said his arm is at about "40 to 50 percent" strength. He said he didn't throw while in Korea because of cold weather conditions and he instead focused on rehab.

If Choi stays on the national team, he will be one of three current major leaguers for South Korea, along with San Diego Padres infielder Kim Ha-seong and St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman, a half-Korean who has a Korean mother.

"I've talked with Edman about the WBC. Once during last season, he greeted me in Korean when he reached first base," said Choi, whose Rays played the Cardinals in June. "I think we grew fairly close. He can speak a little bit of Korean."

Edman won the National League Gold Glove at second base in 2021 and was a finalist for the position last year. Kim was a finalist at shortstop last year. Choi said he was looking forward to seeing the duo turn double plays at the WBC.

"They play the two most important positions, and I hope they play well with each other," Choi said.

At the WBC, South Korea will play Australia, Japan, China and the Czech Republic in Pool B. The top two teams after round robin will advance to the quarterfinals. For Pool B nations, all preliminary games and the quarterfinal games will be at Tokyo Dome.

The semifinals and the championship final will take place at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, home of the Miami Marlins.



Lee Kang-chul, manager of the South Korean national baseball team, speaks at a press conference announcing his 30-man roster for the World Baseball Classic at the Korea Baseball Organization headquarters in Seoul on Jan. 4, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korean manager Lee Kang-chul has said his objective is to play games outside Japan, without specifically stating he'd like to reach at least the semifinals. And with the Pirates' spring training site also in Florida, Choi said he would like to play in that state.

"My goal is to play WBC games in the U.S. and report right back to spring training," Choi said.

In his seven-year major league career, Choi has batted .239/.345/.429 with 61 home runs and 225 RBIs. After bouncing around a few organizations, Choi found a home with the Rays. His best seasons have come with the perennial postseason contenders out of the American League East, and in 2020, Choi became the first South Korean position player to compete in the World Series.

But with Choi sitting one year from free agency, the penny-pinching Rays shipped him out instead of offering him a new deal or losing him for nothing.

Choi said he's not going to worry about putting up big numbers in his walk year, saying: "Every season is important. If I keep giving my best every game without thinking about free agency, then I think good results will follow."

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)