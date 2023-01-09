SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 9.



Korean-language dailies

-- No college, no social protection (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ex-PPP leader Na Kyung-won loses President Yoon's confidence (Kookmin Daily)

-- 35 pct of rural districts on verge of collapse; no police, no disaster control (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea confined to fine dust (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Yoon administration repeats appointing outsiders to senior posts of public firms via favoritism (Sengye Times)

-- Intelligence agency, police catch senior officials of progressive party in charge of creating spy ring (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 8 out of 14 parliamentary reform committee members support medium-, large-sized constituency system (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Koreans leave factories (Hankyoreh)

-- Korean webtoons fascinate cartoon powerhouses of Marvel, DC (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Low-rate era never comes again even after pandemic' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- National pension hit hard by inflation (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Ultrafine dust levels at highest of the season (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- The difficulties of the 'one-rich' barrier (Korea Herald)

-- Korean health authorities remain wary of China risk (Korea Times)

