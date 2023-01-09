Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:59 January 09, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 9.

Korean-language dailies
-- No college, no social protection (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-PPP leader Na Kyung-won loses President Yoon's confidence (Kookmin Daily)
-- 35 pct of rural districts on verge of collapse; no police, no disaster control (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea confined to fine dust (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon administration repeats appointing outsiders to senior posts of public firms via favoritism (Sengye Times)
-- Intelligence agency, police catch senior officials of progressive party in charge of creating spy ring (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 8 out of 14 parliamentary reform committee members support medium-, large-sized constituency system (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Koreans leave factories (Hankyoreh)
-- Korean webtoons fascinate cartoon powerhouses of Marvel, DC (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Low-rate era never comes again even after pandemic' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National pension hit hard by inflation (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Ultrafine dust levels at highest of the season (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- The difficulties of the 'one-rich' barrier (Korea Herald)
-- Korean health authorities remain wary of China risk (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!