Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- No college, no social protection (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ex-PPP leader Na Kyung-won loses President Yoon's confidence (Kookmin Daily)
-- 35 pct of rural districts on verge of collapse; no police, no disaster control (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea confined to fine dust (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon administration repeats appointing outsiders to senior posts of public firms via favoritism (Sengye Times)
-- Intelligence agency, police catch senior officials of progressive party in charge of creating spy ring (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 8 out of 14 parliamentary reform committee members support medium-, large-sized constituency system (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- S. Koreans leave factories (Hankyoreh)
-- Korean webtoons fascinate cartoon powerhouses of Marvel, DC (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Low-rate era never comes again even after pandemic' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- National pension hit hard by inflation (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Ultrafine dust levels at highest of the season (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- The difficulties of the 'one-rich' barrier (Korea Herald)
-- Korean health authorities remain wary of China risk (Korea Times)
