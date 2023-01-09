Today in Korean history
Jan. 10
1994 -- A South Korean expedition led by explorer Goh In-gyong reaches the South Pole on foot.
2003 -- North Korea withdraws from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty after the United States accuses it of running a clandestine atomic weapons program in violation of a 1994 treaty.
2006 -- Seoul National University concludes that Hwang Woo-suk used forged data in his 2004 paper, in which he claimed to have cloned a human embryo and extracted stem cells from it.
2016 -- North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un defends its nuclear test, and the U.S. deploys B-52 strategic bombers over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force.
2020 -- South Korea is named the host country of the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics. The International Olympic Committee awarded Gangwon Province in eastern South Korea the right to stage the fourth edition of the quadrennial youth competition.
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ruling party lawmakers table bills on preventing gov't data rigging
-
Moon says preceding gov't established anti-drone system
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmaker pulls out of chairmanship race
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
U.S. satellite may possibly fall around Korean Peninsula
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Ganghwa
-
S. Korea considering buying Israeli drone detection system: source