Monday's weather forecast

09:01 January 09, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 06/02 Cloudy 0

Incheon 04/01 Cloudy 0

Suwon 06/00 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 07/00 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 08/01 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 06/-2 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 11/04 Sunny 20

Jeonju 09/03 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 10/02 Cloudy 20

Jeju 15/07 Cloudy 30

Daegu 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Busan 14/06 Cloudy 10

