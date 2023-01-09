Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 09, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 06/02 Cloudy 0
Incheon 04/01 Cloudy 0
Suwon 06/00 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 07/00 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 08/01 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 06/-2 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 11/04 Sunny 20
Jeonju 09/03 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 10/02 Cloudy 20
Jeju 15/07 Cloudy 30
Daegu 10/-2 Cloudy 20
Busan 14/06 Cloudy 10
(END)
