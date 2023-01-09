Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Celltrion signs deal with U.S. firm for joint research on antibody medication

09:51 January 09, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. said Monday it has signed a contract with Rani Therapeutics, a U.S. bio firm, to cooperate in developing an oral antibody medication.

RT-111 is Rani's project to develop ustekinumab, sold under the name of Stelara by Janssen Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, for oral treatment.

Under the deal, the Korean company will exclusively provide its biosimilar CT-P43, referencing Stelara, to Rani's upcoming clinical and non-clinical tests for RT-111, and have a preferential right to develop and sell the drug on a global basis.

Celltrion said the cooperation will help the company expand its biosimilar portfolio in the future.

Celltrion's headquarters in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul (Yonhap)

