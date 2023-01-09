Celltrion signs deal with U.S. firm for joint research on antibody medication
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. said Monday it has signed a contract with Rani Therapeutics, a U.S. bio firm, to cooperate in developing an oral antibody medication.
RT-111 is Rani's project to develop ustekinumab, sold under the name of Stelara by Janssen Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, for oral treatment.
Under the deal, the Korean company will exclusively provide its biosimilar CT-P43, referencing Stelara, to Rani's upcoming clinical and non-clinical tests for RT-111, and have a preferential right to develop and sell the drug on a global basis.
Celltrion said the cooperation will help the company expand its biosimilar portfolio in the future.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ruling party lawmakers table bills on preventing gov't data rigging
-
Moon says preceding gov't established anti-drone system
-
DP renews push to impeach interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Fine dust level soars to worst this winter
-
From WBC to Asian Games, no shortage of int'l sports competitions for S. Korea in 2023
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
S. Korea considering buying Israeli drone detection system: source
-
NK media silent on leader Kim's birthday
-
S. Korea shows more signs of economic slowdown amid export slump: KDI