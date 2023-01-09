NewJeans' 'OMG' sells 700,000 copies in debut week

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- Rookie girl group NewJeans has clinched a second straight success in album sales with its first single "OMG," following its debut EP "New Jeans" last year.

"OMG" has sold 701,241 copies in the first week of its release, the group's agency ADOR said Monday, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local market tracker.

The figure is more than twice the band's previous first-week sales record of 311,271 set with "New Jeans."



This photo of girl group NewJeans is provided by its agency ADOR. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The success of "OMG" has been widely expected as its preorders reached 800,000 copies. The single sold 580,000 copies on the second day of its release, becoming a half million-selling album.

The quintet won a rookie award at the 37th Golden Disk Awards, one of South Korea's largest pop music awards, held in Bangkok on Saturday, along with two other girl groups Ive and Le Sserafim.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)