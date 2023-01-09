Fire engulfs parking tower in Busan; no injuries reported
BUSAN, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- A fire engulfed a parking tower in the southern port city of Busan on Monday, but no injuries were reported, fire officials said.
The fire broke out at 6:32 a.m. at the parking structure connected to a building with residential and commercial units in downtown Busan, according to the Busan Metropolitan City Fire Disaster Headquarters.
The fire agency said no injuries have been reported but 36 people inhaled smoke.
Another 30 residents living nearby have also been evacuated, they said.
Fire officials said they will conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.
Interior Minister Lee Sang-min also ordered officials to prevent any secondary damage to buildings and residents living nearby.
