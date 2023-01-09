Don Spike gets suspended prison term on drug charges

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court gave a suspended prison term Monday to Don Spike, a well-known K-pop composer and TV celebrity, on charges of purchasing and using methamphetamine on multiple occasions last year.

The 46-year-old, whose real name is Kim Min-su, was apprehended at a hotel in southern Seoul last year on charges of buying methamphetamine worth 45 million won (US$36,037) and repeatedly using it at hotels in Seoul alone or with other people.

The Seoul Northern District Court handed out a three-year prison term, suspended for five years, for the composer, along with a forfeiture of 39.9 million won.

Don Spike debuted as a keyboard player for the group Position in 1996 and is famous for participating in the production of EXO's "Miracles in December" (2013) and Super Junior's "Islands" (2014).



Don Spike (C), a K-pop composer and TV celebrity, heads to attend a court hearing in northern Seoul, in this file photo taken Sept. 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

