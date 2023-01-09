Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Changnyeong County chief found dead amid trial for vote-buying

All News 11:00 January 09, 2023

CHANGNYEONG, South Korea, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The head of the southeastern county of Changnyeong was found dead Monday in an apparent suicide amid a trial for election law violations.

Police found the body of Kim Bu-young, 56, at around 9:40 a.m. on a hill in the county, about 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

A suicide note claiming his innocence was also found in his jacket.

Kim, affiliated with the ruling People Power Party, was indicted late last year for vote buying during the election last June.

This photo provided by Changnyeong County shows Mayor Kim Bu-young, who was found dead on Jan. 9, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)




