(LEAD) Changnyeong County chief found dead amid trial for election law violations
CHANGNYEONG, South Korea, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The head of the southeastern county of Changnyeong was found dead Monday in an apparent suicide amid a trial for election law violations.
Police found the body of Kim Bu-young, 56, at around 9:40 a.m. on a hill in the county, about 350 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
A suicide note claiming his innocence was found in his jacket, police said.
He did not go to work on the day. Police began the search after his wife reported him missing.
Kim, affiliated with the ruling People Power Party, was indicted late last year for vote buying during the election last June.
He was accused of providing 130 million won ($104,251) to three people to abet a man to run in the election in a bid to split support for his archrival. He denied the charges.
Kim's four accomplices were arrested and indicted last year.
Kim was scheduled to attend a court hearing on Wednesday.
