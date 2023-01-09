SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.25 3.25

1-M 3.40 3.42

2-M 3.61 3.66

3-M 3.79 3.85

6-M 4.01 4.10

12-M 4.07 4.14



(END)