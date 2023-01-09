Ateez ranks 7th on Billboard 200 with 'Spin off: From the Witness'

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The latest release from South Korean boy group Ateez has debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 main albums chart.

Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time) in a preview of its music charts for this week that the K-pop group had charted for the second time in the top 10 of the Billboard 200, ranking seventh with "Spin Off: From the Witness," its first single released Dec. 30.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records. The group's album earned 41,500 equivalent album units, according to Billboard.

A photo of K-pop boy group Ateez, provided by KQ Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The group first entered the chart in August, when its eighth EP, "The World Ep. 1: Movement," reached No. 3.

"Spin off" is a spin off from the group's musical storytelling, which recounts tales through a third-person account of a witness. Including the main track "Halazia," the album has six songs.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)