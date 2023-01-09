(CES) SK wraps up CES exhibition on carbon-neutral technology visions

By Kim Seung-yeon

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's SK Group ended its four-day CES exhibition Sunday, drawing the largest attendance in three years with the visions and technologies presented for a sustainable future.

More than 30,000 visitors came to see the SK exhibition booth in the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center during the annual U.S. tech show that kicked off Thursday, a jump by threefold from the previous year, SK said.

It also marks a comeback in the crowd volume since the COVID-19 outbreak. SK had received about the same number of visitors as this year's during CES 2020, just before the pandemic began to take hold at a global scale.

SK, the second-largest conglomerate in South Korea, brought a range of latest products and technologies to the show, from electric vehicle batteries and urban air mobility to renewable energy and sustainable food, at its largest-ever 1,223-square-meter pavilion.



Visitors wait in line to browse SK's booth at CES 2023 that ran from Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, in this photo provided by SK. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The exhibits centered on SK's drive for a green energy transition, in line with its commitment to reducing 200 million tons of carbon emissions by 2030, equivalent to 1 percent of the global carbon emissions reduction goal set by the International Energy Agency.

"It appears that our intention to deliver what can be rather serious messages about climate change and carbon emissions, in the most effective way possible, has paid off, by offering various hands-on experiences that attract the five senses," an SK official said.

The exhibition had an entry taking visitors to a virtual grim future the world would face when humanity has surrendered to climate change. The next segment then showed a thriving future embedded with sustainable technologies, like clean mobility and waste-to-resources.

Outside the exhibition hall, SK's food truck that served Korean traditional desserts and other food items made with non-animal ingredients attracted more than 15,000 visitors, SK said.

SK Group Chey Tae-won also visited the booth in person on Friday.

elly@yna.co.kr

