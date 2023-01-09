Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger to open in Seoul

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger restaurant is set to open in Hyundai Department Store in southern Seoul, company officials said Monday.

Street Burger is a namesake casual burger joint founded in 2020 by the British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.

The Seoul restaurant will be the first global location outside of the U.K. and the first in Asia, the department store said.

Fries, drinks and seven types of burgers will be on the menu, including a Korea-special burger called "The Korean Smash Burger," made with kimchi and bacon.

The restaurant is expected to open by late March in the department store's Samseong-dong branch of southern Seoul. Items on the menu will be priced between 10,000 won (US$8) to 20,000 won, a company official said.

Global burger chains have been opening stores in South Korea as the dish gains popularity among young Koreans. The country's market for burgers had grown nearly 30 percent from 2015 to 2020 and is expected to reach five trillion won in 2023, data from Euro Monitor showed.

"Koreans' views on burgers have changed over the years. Now more people eat them as a proper meal instead of a snack. Global burger brands consider the Korean market to have growth potential," an industry official said.

Popeyes, famous for its fried chicken burgers, opened a store in Gangnam, in southern Seoul, last month, two years after the brand closed operations in South Korea.

Galleria Department Store, a luxury retailer owned by Hanwha Solutions, has joined hands with the U.S. burger chain Five Guys and plans to open the first Five Guys restaurant in Seoul this year.



Logo of chef Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger is shown in this photo provided by Hyundai Department Store Co. on Jan. 9, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

