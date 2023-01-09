S. Korea's Army to deploy Baekho command post vehicle this year

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to start fielding an advanced command post armored vehicle in Army units later this year, officials said Monday, in a move to accelerate a high-tech program to build a stronger and smarter armed service.

The 20-ton wheeled vehicle, Baekho, will first be deployed to the Army TIGER brigade, a trial unit armed with cutting-edge weapons systems, by the end of this year, according to the officials.

Its name, Baekho, which means white tiger in Korean, was announced at the launch ceremony of the TIGER brigade under the 25th Infantry Division in June last year. TIGER stands for the transformative innovation of ground forces enhanced by the Fourth Industrial Revolution technology.

The vehicle is expected to allow commanders to lead units while on the move compared with existing tent-type posts that take time to set up and disassemble, and are more susceptible to enemy attacks.

Based on the Army's K808 armored vehicle, the wheel-type command post can carry up to 11 people, defend against chemical, biological and radiological attacks, and be equipped with a K-6 heavy machine gun.

The TIGER brigade was created to serve as a demonstration unit employing both manned and unmanned military systems for more efficient, safer security operations, before its wider application in the armed service.



This undated file photo, provided by the Army, shows a wheeled armored vehicle being tested by the Army TIGER brigade. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

(END)