Yoon says reforms only path to survival

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol made a strong pitch again Monday for his trademark policy of labor, education and pension reforms, saying the nation's only path to survival lies in completing the reforms.

Yoon gave the instruction during a weekly meeting with senior presidential secretaries, saying the reforms are not a choice, but a necessity for the country's survival and future, according to deputy presidential spokesperson Lee Jae-myoung.

"The obsession of those with vested interests is persistent, and compromising with them is the easy and convenient way," Yoon was quoted as saying. "Still, in order to secure the competitiveness of the Republic of Korea's future, we cannot delay the top three reforms in labor, education and pensions."

Yoon said the sole aim of the reforms is to vitalize people's livelihoods and the economy.

"There is no other path to our survival outside of reforms," he was quoted as saying.

"I would like you to speedily push the reform tasks for the Republic of Korea's future, and to give a detailed explanation of the purpose and progress of the reforms to the people and the National Assembly," he added.



President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a New Year's policy briefing by the education ministry and the culture ministry at the former presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Jan. 5, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)