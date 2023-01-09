KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 347,000 UP 11,000
GCH Corp 17,050 UP 550
SamsungElec 60,700 UP 1,700
NHIS 9,220 UP 70
Hyosung 68,400 UP 1,900
LOTTE 31,900 UP 1,300
POSCO Holdings 289,000 UP 3,000
SLCORP 25,250 UP 450
Yuhan 56,400 UP 1,700
LotteChilsung 166,500 UP 500
SGBC 44,950 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,960 UP 210
DB INSURANCE 65,400 DN 1,900
HyundaiMtr 164,000 UP 4,500
AmoreG 37,850 UP 2,650
MERITZ SECU 5,990 UP 200
LS ELECTRIC 50,300 UP 800
HtlShilla 85,500 UP 800
Hanmi Science 31,100 UP 450
SamsungElecMech 146,000 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,700 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 201,500 DN 2,500
Kogas 32,250 UP 600
KorZinc 546,000 UP 24,000
KSOE 76,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,600 UP 2,000
MS IND 15,150 UP 350
OCI 82,000 UP 2,900
HITEJINRO 25,400 UP 1,150
Meritz Insurance 46,650 UP 1,050
Daewoong 19,650 UP 450
Hanchem 188,000 UP 3,000
DWS 40,000 UP 1,100
KEPCO 19,600 UP 100
SamsungSecu 33,900 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 7,710 UP 190
SKTelecom 47,500 DN 100
HyundaiElev 29,500 UP 1,050
SAMSUNG SDS 126,500 UP 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 44,700 UP 550
