SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Nongshim 347,000 UP 11,000

GCH Corp 17,050 UP 550

SamsungElec 60,700 UP 1,700

NHIS 9,220 UP 70

Hyosung 68,400 UP 1,900

LOTTE 31,900 UP 1,300

POSCO Holdings 289,000 UP 3,000

SLCORP 25,250 UP 450

Yuhan 56,400 UP 1,700

LotteChilsung 166,500 UP 500

SGBC 44,950 UP 1,200

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,960 UP 210

DB INSURANCE 65,400 DN 1,900

HyundaiMtr 164,000 UP 4,500

AmoreG 37,850 UP 2,650

MERITZ SECU 5,990 UP 200

LS ELECTRIC 50,300 UP 800

HtlShilla 85,500 UP 800

Hanmi Science 31,100 UP 450

SamsungElecMech 146,000 UP 2,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,700 UP 200

SamsungF&MIns 201,500 DN 2,500

Kogas 32,250 UP 600

KorZinc 546,000 UP 24,000

KSOE 76,000 UP 2,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 43,600 UP 2,000

MS IND 15,150 UP 350

OCI 82,000 UP 2,900

HITEJINRO 25,400 UP 1,150

Meritz Insurance 46,650 UP 1,050

Daewoong 19,650 UP 450

Hanchem 188,000 UP 3,000

DWS 40,000 UP 1,100

KEPCO 19,600 UP 100

SamsungSecu 33,900 UP 350

KG DONGBU STL 7,710 UP 190

SKTelecom 47,500 DN 100

HyundaiElev 29,500 UP 1,050

SAMSUNG SDS 126,500 UP 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 44,700 UP 550

(MORE)