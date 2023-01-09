KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KUMHOTIRE 3,020 UP 285
Hanon Systems 8,710 UP 10
SK 193,500 UP 7,000
ShinpoongPharm 20,900 UP 650
ZINUS 37,650 DN 450
Handsome 27,050 UP 1,200
SK hynix 86,000 UP 2,900
Youngpoong 624,000 UP 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 37,600 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,450 UP 1,250
Hanwha 26,950 UP 1,400
DB HiTek 43,100 UP 1,100
CJ 82,800 UP 2,000
LX INT 33,850 UP 1,150
DongkukStlMill 12,200 UP 500
TaekwangInd 729,000 UP 13,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,540 UP 40
KAL 23,850 UP 700
LG Corp. 77,800 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 190,500 UP 2,000
Boryung 9,300 UP 250
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,950 UP 600
Shinsegae 237,000 UP 10,500
CJ LOGISTICS 90,600 UP 1,900
DOOSAN 87,500 UP 3,600
DL 61,000 UP 2,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 UP 500
KIA CORP. 64,100 UP 2,600
DongwonInd 48,150 UP 200
LS 67,500 UP 2,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108500 UP4500
GC Corp 130,500 UP 4,000
GS E&C 23,150 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 600,000 UP 14,000
KPIC 180,500 UP 15,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,650 UP 70
SKC 94,100 UP 3,000
GS Retail 27,650 UP 550
Ottogi 455,500 UP 5,000
(MORE)

