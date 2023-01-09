KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Doosan Bobcat 33,650 UP 450
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,440 UP 260
Netmarble 53,400 UP 1,700
KRAFTON 171,500 UP 6,000
HD HYUNDAI 56,300 UP 300
ORION 122,500 UP 2,000
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,800 UP 1,700
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,250 UP 650
LOTTE CONF 116,000 UP 2,000
CheilWorldwide 22,450 UP 350
BGF Retail 193,000 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 78,000 UP 2,400
HDC-OP 10,550 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 359,000 UP 28,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 359,000 UP 19,500
HANILCMT 10,900 UP 100
SKBS 77,100 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,400 DN 50
TaihanElecWire 1,555 UP 40
Hyundai M&F INS 30,200 0
Daesang 21,300 UP 350
SKNetworks 3,895 UP 125
ORION Holdings 15,350 UP 100
KCC 214,500 UP 7,000
SKBP 73,300 UP 2,400
SamsungHvyInd 5,110 UP 110
HyundaiMipoDock 75,600 UP 2,000
IS DONGSEO 34,050 UP 900
S-Oil 79,300 UP 1,000
LG Innotek 272,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 185,500 UP 7,000
HMM 19,950 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 53,800 UP 2,500
KumhoPetrochem 138,500 UP 10,500
Mobis 216,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 68,000 UP 1,000
S-1 60,200 UP 3,200
ILJIN MATERIALS 55,300 UP 700
Asiana Airlines 14,000 UP 500
COWAY 56,000 UP 900
(MORE)
-
