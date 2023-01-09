LOTTE SHOPPING 97,700 UP 3,500

IBK 10,100 DN 100

DONGSUH 19,700 UP 950

SamsungEng 23,900 UP 300

SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 UP 4,000

PanOcean 5,440 0

SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 0

KT 34,250 UP 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL25900 UP950

LOTTE TOUR 14,150 0

LG Uplus 11,100 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,600 DN 800

KT&G 91,400 UP 1,900

Doosan Enerbility 16,250 UP 750

Doosanfc 31,200 UP 1,100

LG Display 13,450 UP 200

Kangwonland 23,700 UP 400

NAVER 196,500 UP 11,500

Kakao 61,100 UP 3,900

NCsoft 441,000 UP 13,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 60,600 UP 900

COSMAX 75,800 UP 5,000

KIWOOM 94,400 UP 1,800

DSME 18,800 UP 850

HDSINFRA 7,570 UP 430

DWEC 4,505 UP 15

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,450 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 343,500 UP 3,500

KEPCO KPS 33,000 UP 650

LG H&H 766,000 UP 40,000

LGCHEM 624,000 UP 30,000

KEPCO E&C 60,500 UP 1,300

ShinhanGroup 40,350 DN 250

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 55,100 UP 2,600

HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,000 UP 900

LGELECTRONICS 95,100 UP 4,400

Celltrion 166,000 UP 2,500

TKG Huchems 20,000 UP 700

DAEWOONG PHARM 152,000 0

HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,500 UP 3,100

(MORE)