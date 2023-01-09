KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 59,200 UP 1,500
GS 43,450 UP 1,400
LIG Nex1 80,700 UP 3,200
Fila Holdings 33,600 UP 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,000 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 48,650 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,845 0
AMOREPACIFIC 145,000 UP 7,500
FOOSUNG 11,300 UP 300
SK Innovation 152,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 33,750 UP 1,800
KBFinancialGroup 57,200 UP 500
Hansae 15,500 UP 650
Youngone Corp 44,900 UP 1,800
CSWIND 65,700 UP 2,500
GKL 19,050 UP 150
KOLON IND 43,450 UP 750
HanmiPharm 269,500 UP 5,000
SD Biosensor 30,600 DN 50
Meritz Financial 38,650 UP 1,050
BNK Financial Group 6,770 DN 20
emart 104,500 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY318 50 UP450
KOLMAR KOREA 42,400 UP 1,700
PIAM 30,200 UP 1,950
HANJINKAL 37,250 UP 1,500
CHONGKUNDANG 84,600 UP 3,200
DoubleUGames 46,200 UP 1,100
HL MANDO 43,650 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 812,000 UP 4,000
KakaoBank 28,500 UP 1,300
HYBE 173,500 UP 5,500
SK ie technology 58,000 UP 500
LG Energy Solution 464,000 UP 20,000
DL E&C 36,400 UP 350
kakaopay 66,900 UP 4,300
K Car 12,300 UP 150
F&F 131,500 UP 5,500
Hanssem 47,550 UP 3,200
SKSQUARE 34,800 UP 750
(END)
-
BIGBANG's Taeyang to drop collaboration single with BTS' Jimin
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
Ruling party lawmakers table bills on preventing gov't data rigging
-
Moon says preceding gov't established anti-drone system
-
Trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan most important to U.S.: State Dept.
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to require pre-entry COVID-19 testing for travelers from Hong Kong, Macao
-
PM warns against illegal labor activities at construction sites
-
Pro-Yoon ruling party lawmaker pulls out of chairmanship race
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's spy agency confirms former N. Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho was purged
-
(LEAD) (Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
U.S. satellite may possibly fall around Korean Peninsula
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ukraine PM says Russia has created world's largest mine field in Ukraine
-
3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off Ganghwa
-
S. Korea considering buying Israeli drone detection system: source