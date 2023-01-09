KIH 59,200 UP 1,500

GS 43,450 UP 1,400

LIG Nex1 80,700 UP 3,200

Fila Holdings 33,600 UP 550

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,000 UP 3,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 48,650 DN 150

HANWHA LIFE 2,845 0

AMOREPACIFIC 145,000 UP 7,500

FOOSUNG 11,300 UP 300

SK Innovation 152,500 UP 2,000

POONGSAN 33,750 UP 1,800

KBFinancialGroup 57,200 UP 500

Hansae 15,500 UP 650

Youngone Corp 44,900 UP 1,800

CSWIND 65,700 UP 2,500

GKL 19,050 UP 150

KOLON IND 43,450 UP 750

HanmiPharm 269,500 UP 5,000

SD Biosensor 30,600 DN 50

Meritz Financial 38,650 UP 1,050

BNK Financial Group 6,770 DN 20

emart 104,500 UP 3,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY318 50 UP450

KOLMAR KOREA 42,400 UP 1,700

PIAM 30,200 UP 1,950

HANJINKAL 37,250 UP 1,500

CHONGKUNDANG 84,600 UP 3,200

DoubleUGames 46,200 UP 1,100

HL MANDO 43,650 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 812,000 UP 4,000

KakaoBank 28,500 UP 1,300

HYBE 173,500 UP 5,500

SK ie technology 58,000 UP 500

LG Energy Solution 464,000 UP 20,000

DL E&C 36,400 UP 350

kakaopay 66,900 UP 4,300

K Car 12,300 UP 150

F&F 131,500 UP 5,500

Hanssem 47,550 UP 3,200

SKSQUARE 34,800 UP 750

