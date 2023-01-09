Yonhap, world smart cities organ sign cooperation agreement

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- Yonhap News Agency, South Korea's key wire service, and the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization (WeGO) signed a cooperation agreement Monday to jointly promote the development of sustainable human-centered smart cities.

Yonhap CEO and President Seong Ghi-hong and Park Jung-sook, secretary general of WeGO, signed the agreement in a ceremony at Yonhap's headquarters in downtown Seoul.



Seong Ghi-hong (L), president and CEO of Yonhap News Agency, and Park Jung-sook, secretary general of the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization, pose after signing a cooperation agreement at Yonhap's headquarters in Seoul on Jan. 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

WeGO is an international association of city and other local governments, smart tech solutions providers, and national and regional institutions committed to the transformation of cities into smart sustainable cities.

It was established in September 2010 at the initiative of the Seoul metropolitan government, and its secretariat is based in Seoul. WeGO has 210 members around the world.

Under the agreement, Yonhap will cooperate with WeGO to cover and report major global issues related to smart cities and the organization's major activities, such as international conferences and seminars.

In addition, Yonhap and WeGO will jointly push for events and businesses related to ESG (environmental, social and governance).

