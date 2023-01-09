DP submits penalty motion for PPP lawmaker over accusations related to N.K. drone infiltration

SEOUL, Jan. 9 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Monday submitted a motion calling for disciplinary action against a ruling party lawmaker for accusing a DP lawmaker of connection to North Korea following the North's recent drone infiltration.

Rep. Shin Won-sik of the PPP raised the allegations targeting Rep. Kim Byung-joo of the DP, questioning how the DP learned before the military that one of the five North Korean drones penetrated the no-fly zone around the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 26.

Kim, a former Army general, said he found out about the penetration by checking Google Maps, and any Seoul citizen can do that.

"Rep. Shin damaged the reputation of not only Rep. Kim but of the DP," DP spokesperson Lee Soo-jin told reporters after submitting the motion to the National Assembly.

The DP floor leader said the party will also consider taking legal measures against Shin, saying he is committing slander by implying that the DP is "a puppet of North Korea."



Rep. Oh Yeong-hwan (L) and Rep. Lee Soo-jin (C) of the main opposition Democratic Party submit a penalty motion against Rep. Shin Won-sik of the ruling People Power Party to the National Assembly in Seoul on Jan. 9, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

