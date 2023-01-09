S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 9, 2023
All News 16:36 January 09, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.583 3.607 -2.4
2-year TB 3.583 3.701 -11.8
3-year TB 3.577 3.681 -10.4
10-year TB 3.477 3.573 -9.6
2-year MSB 3.584 3.696 -11.2
3-year CB (AA-) 4.930 5.062 -13.2
91-day CD 3.920 3.920 0.0
