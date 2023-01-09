The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 4th day on possible Fed slowdown; won sharply up

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended higher Monday amid expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes. The Korean won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 60.22 points, or 2.63 percent, to close at 2,350.19 points.

Trading volume was moderate at about 334.74 million shares worth some 6.9 trillion won (US$5.2 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 799 to 93.



-----------------

Defector group says it will use drones for leaflet campaign against N. Korea

SEOUL -- A North Korean defectors' group said Monday it plans to fly unmanned aerial vehicles soon carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border.

Park Sang-hak, head of the Fighters for Free North Korea (FFNK), told Yonhap News Agency that his group will use drones to send the anti-Pyongyang leaflets "at the earliest date possible," citing difficulty in flying them in the usual giant plastic balloons during the winter.



-----------------

Ahn declares bid for PPP chairmanship

SEOUL -- Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the ruling People Power Party declared his bid for party leadership Monday, pledging to lead the party to victory in next year's general elections and emphasizing his bonds with President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Ahn, a former presidential candidate, dropped out of the race to support Yoon ahead of last year's presidential election. Ahn's party later merged with Yoon's PPP, and Ahn also served as the chief of Yoon's transition team.



-----------------

Yoon's office keeps open communication channel with N.K. rights activists

SEOUL -- Presidential officials have granted meetings with North Korean human rights activists last year and will continue to keep dialogue channels with them open in a departure from the preceding Moon Jae-in administration, an official said Monday.

Last year, members of Fighters for Free North Korea and other activist groups requested a meeting with the presidential office and had one, a presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea's Army to deploy command post vehicle this year

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to start fielding an advanced command post armored vehicle in Army units later this year, officials said Monday, in a move to accelerate a high-tech program to build a stronger and smarter armed service.

The wheeled vehicle will first be deployed to the Army TIGER brigade, a trial unit armed with cutting-edge weapons systems, by the end of this year, according to the officials. TIGER stands for the transformative innovation of ground forces enhanced by the Fourth Industrial Revolution technology.



-----------------

Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger to open in Seoul

SEOUL -- Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger restaurant is set to open in Hyundai Department Store in southern Seoul, company officials said Monday.

Street Burger is a namesake casual burger joint founded in 2020 by the British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.



-----------------

Actress Jeon Do-yeon returns with Tving drama 'Crash Course in Romance'

SEOUL -- Actress Jeon Do-yeon is coming back as a lovely mom in the upcoming Tving drama "Crash Course in Romance," which follows people who deal with the fierce competition to get into prestigious universities.

The drama, directed by Yoo Je-won, behind rom-com "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha" (2021), revolves around private academies, called hagwon in Korean, where students are in tough competition to enter elite universities. Their parents are also involved in helping their children get on top of the game.

(END)